Lawfare Live: The Facebook Oversight Board's Forthcoming Ruling on Trump’s Ban

This Friday, May 7, at 2 p.m. ET, Lawfare Managing Editor Quinta Jurecic and Evelyn Douek, a lecturer at Harvard Law School, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare’s editor in chief, to take questions from the Lawfare community on the Facebook Oversight Board’s ruling on former President Trump’s ban from the platform. The Facebook Oversight Board announced on Monday that it will release its ruling this coming Wednesday, May 5.

