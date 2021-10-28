Lawfare Live: A Discussion on Recent Climate Security Reports

This Friday, Oct. 29 at 2:00 p.m., Mark Nevitt, associate professor of law at the Syracuse University College of Law, and Erin Sikorsky, director of the Center for Climate and Security, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor in chief, to discuss the newly-released reports on climate change and national security by the Department of Defense, Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Department of Homeland Security and National Security Council.

Lawfare recently published Professor Nevitt’s article on the topic: “What You Need to Know About the New Climate Security Reports”

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.