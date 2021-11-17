Lawfare Live
Lawfare Live: A Discussion on the January 6 Committee's Recent Activity
By Bryce Klehm
This Friday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes will host a discussion on the Jan. 6 committee’s recent actions and current litigation. The panel will include Lawfare senior editor’s Scott R. Anderson and Quinta Jurecic. You can register here and below.
Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.
Topics:
Tags: