Lawfare Live: A Discussion on the January 6 Committee's Recent Activity

This Friday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes will host a discussion on the Jan. 6 committee’s recent actions and current litigation. The panel will include Lawfare senior editor’s Scott R. Anderson and Quinta Jurecic. You can register here and below.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.