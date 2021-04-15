Lawfare Live: DHS And CISA Talk Cybersecurity

This Monday, April 19, at 3:50 p.m. ET, Jennifer Daskal, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) deputy general counsel; Eric Goldstein, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) executive assistant director for cybersecurity; and Tim Maurer, senior counselor for cybersecurity to the Secretary of Homeland Security, will join Lawfare editor-in-chief Benjamin Wittes for a live recording of the Lawfare Podcast to discuss DHS's future in cybersecurity. After an introduction, members of the panel will take questions from the Lawfare community. Topics will include the CISA’s new authorities, the SolarWinds and Microsoft vulnerabilities, ransomware, and much more.

