Lawfare Live: Dan Byman and Quinta Jurecic on the House Jan. 6 Investigation

This Friday, July 2, at 2:30 pm, Quinta Jurecic, fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, and Dan Byman, senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings, will join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes to discuss the formation of the House of Representatives’ select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which Speaker Pelosi announced last week. You can register below.

powered by Crowdcast