Lawfare Live: COVID-19, Speech and Surveillance

In an essay in the Atlantic on April 25, Jack Goldsmith and Andrew Keane Woods argued that speech control and surveillance initiatives by the tech platforms, in coordination with the government, are not a break with prior practice but a continuation of it. Goldsmith and Woods received some sharp reactions to their claims, especially ones that made comparisons to China. They responded to these reactions here on Lawfare.

On Thursday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m to 12:30 p.m. ET., join me for a Zoom discussion and Q&A with Goldsmith and Woods about their essay. As always, we are seeking a lively but respectful dialog on a controversial set of issues.

