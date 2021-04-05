Lawfare Live: The Continuing Threat of White Extremism

On April 8, at 7 p.m. EST, the National Security Law Society at the Georgetown University Law Center will host Lawfare Live for a live recording of the Lawfare Podcast on the implications of white extremism as a national security issue. Recent events, including the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, have only reinforced the growing challenge of white extremism as a challenge to the United States’ democratic future. How has this challenge evolved in recent years? Are law enforcement and the American public well-positioned to address this threat? Join Lawfare’s editor-in-chief Benjamin Wittes for a discussion with Elizabeth Neumann, a former senior advisor and deputy chief of staff of the Department of Homeland Security, Lawfare deputy managing editor Jacob Schulz and Lawfare senior editor Scott Anderson.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.