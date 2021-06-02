Lawfare Live: Combating Sexual Assault in the Military

This Friday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. ET, Michel Paradis, senior attorney in the U.S. Department of Defense and lecturer at Columbia Law School, will join Scott Anderson, Lawfare senior editor, to take questions from the Lawfare community on his recent article, “Congress Demands Accountability for Service Members.” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently introduced the “Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act,” which aims to change the way the military handles sexual assault cases by removing the chain of command from the court martial process and is expected to be signed into law. How would the bill reform the military justice system? What issues should lawmakers consider as they finalize the legislation? You can register below.

