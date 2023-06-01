Lawfare Live: Catching Up on the Trump Special Counsel Investigations

On May 31, CNN reported that federal prosecutors investigating the unlawful removal of classified documents from the White House to Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence have obtained an audio recording in which the former president acknowledges that he knowingly kept a classified Department of Defense document that contained details about a potential attack on Iran. According to CNN, the tape indicates that Trump “understood he retained classified material after leaving the White House.”

Trump’s alleged comments made on the recording have sparked a debate about whether he will be charged with violating 18 U.S.C. 793(e) of the Espionage Act.

What exactly did Trump say on the tape? Did he violate the Espionage Act? How does this change Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations? And what does all of this mean for Trump’s reelection campaign?

On Monday, June 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET, Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes, alongside Lawfare Senior Editors Scott R. Anderson, Quinta Jurecic, and Roger Parloff, will unpack all of these questions and more.

You may attend the event in one of two ways:

We hope to see you there! If you can’t attend the live event, the recording will be available immediately afterwards on Lawfare and Youtube. Event audio will also be available the following morning on the Lawfare Podcast.