Lawfare Live: Carissa Byrne Hessick On Jan. 6 Plea Deals

This Friday, October 15, at 2 p.m. ET, Carissa Byrne Hessick, the Ransdell Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of North Carolina School of Law, will join Lawfare Managing Editor Jacob Schulz for a live recording of the Lawfare Podcast on her recent article, “Are the Jan. 6 Plea Deals Too Lenient?” Hessick explains the mechanics behind plea bargains and explores what has happened so far in the roughly 100 plea bargain deals in connection with the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection. You can register here and below.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.