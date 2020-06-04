Lawfare Live: Careers in National Security

Careers in national security can seem like a mysterious black box to those on the outside. However, we at Lawfare know that there are many aspiring professionals out there who are passionate about national security and want a better understanding of how to pursue careers in the field.

For law students, college students, young professionals and others curious about the national security field, this time may be especially challenging—there are no open campus career centers nor opportunities to meet new people in-person. So, Lawfare is putting together a career panel webinar to help answer your questions about pursuing the wide array of careers involved in making Hard National Security choices.

On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11:00am ET join Lawfare’s senior team—Scott R. Anderson, Susan Hennessey, Quinta Jurecic, David Priess, Margaret Taylor and Benjamin Wittes—for a 90-minute discussion about careers in national security. They will discuss journalism, law school, lawyering for the federal government, lawyering for Congress, working in the intelligence community, working for other federal agencies and departments, think tanks, freelance writing and much more. A Q&A will follow.

Lawfare is committed to bringing you content in new ways during this new era of social distancing. So join us on Tuesday, June 9, at 11:00am ET for this Lawfare Live career panel.

Pre-registration is required and available here.