Lawfare Live: Bob Bauer on the Danger of the Moment

This Friday, May 28, at 12 p.m. ET, Bob Bauer, Lawfare contributing editor and professor of Practice at New York University School of Law, will join Quinta Jurecic, Lawfare senior editor, to discuss his latest Lawfare post, “The Danger of the Moment.” In the article, Bauer outlines how former President Trump and the Republican Party are attempting to change the nature of the nonpartisan electoral process through Republican-controlled state legislative bodies.

