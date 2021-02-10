Lawfare Live: Bob Bauer on the Constitutional Stakes in the Impeachment Trial

This Friday, Feb. 12 at 12pm, Bob Bauer, former White House Counsel to President Obama and Professor of Practice at New York University School of Law, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare’s editor-in-chief, to discuss his recent article on Lawfare, “Trump’s Answer to the Senate and the Constitutional Stakes in the Pending Trial,” and the latest developments in the impeachment trial.

