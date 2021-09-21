Lawfare Live: Benjamin Wittes on the Prosecution of Michael Sussman

This Friday, Sept. 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET, Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes will join Managing Editor Jacob Schulz to discuss his recent article on Lawfare, “On the Special Counsel’s Weird Prosecution of Michael Sussman.” Wittes argues that the indictment of Michael Sussmann is far removed from the supposedly grave FBI misconduct that special counsel John Durham was supposed to reveal. After a brief discussion, Wittes will take questions from the Lawfare community. You can register here and below.

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.