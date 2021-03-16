Lawfare Live: The Aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Siege

This Friday, March 19, at 10 a.m. EST, Seamus Hughes, the deputy director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, will join Benjamin Wittes, Lawfare editor-in-chief, and Alan Rozenshtein, Lawfare contributing editor, to record a live episode of the Lawfare Podcast on Lawfare Live, all about the status of arrests and prosecutions related to the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The Program on Extremism at George Washington University released an assessment of the siege participants on March 2.

