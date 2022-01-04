Lawfare Live: The Aftermath

This Friday, Jan. 7 at 12 p.m. ET, Executive Editor Natalie Orpett, Associate Editor Rohini Kurup and Goat Rodeo’s Ian Enright will join Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes to discuss Lawfare and Goat Rodeo’s new podcast series, “The Aftermath,” which covers the government’s response to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and the search for accountability over the past year. You can register for the event by becoming a patron of Lawfare.

Signing up to become a patron of Lawfare earns you attendence at the weekly Lawfare Live show, where you can watch interviews with leading experts in real time and pose questions of your own. You also get the chance to join a community of Lawfare readers and listeners, engage more with Lawfare's top editors and contributors, and access ad-free versions of The Lawfare Podcast and Rational Security.