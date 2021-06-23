Lawfare Live: Adam Klein on FISA Applications

This Friday, June 25, at 1:30 p.m. ET, Adam Klein, former chairman of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, will join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes to take questions from the Lawfare community on his recent article, “What I Found in 19 FISA Applications.” In 2020, Klein obtained surveillance applications filed under FISA, and he recently released a white paper based on a review of the obtained documents, shedding some light on the classified process. You can register below.

powered by Crowdcast