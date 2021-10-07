Lawfare Live: Adam Klein and Benjamin Wittes on FISA Applications

This Friday, October 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET, Adam Klein, former chairman of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board and current director of the Strauss Center's program on Technology, Security, and Global Affairs, and Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes will join Lawfare Managing Editor Jacob Schulz to discuss the recent inspector general’s report examining flaws in the FISA application process. Wittes recently co-wrote an article in Lawfare titled, “The FBI’s FISA Mess.”

powered by Crowdcast

Sign up now to become a patron of Lawfare and receive email notifications for Lawfare Live, a weekly event where you can join a community of Lawfare readers and podcast listeners in conversation with Lawfare writers, experts, guests and each other.