Lawfare Lecture: Quinta Jurecic On Section 230 Reform

This Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m. ET, Quinta Jurecic, fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution and senior editor at Lawfare, will give a live presentation on the prospects for reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the legislation that shields technology platforms from lawsuits for third-party content posted on their services. Over the last several years, Section 230 has gone from an obscure statute to an issue of great contention across the political spectrum—but the conversation on that issue is plagued with inaccuracies. What does Section 230 actually do? Why is its future suddenly up for debate? And what can we learn from the last time Congress revised the statute?

You can register below.

powered by Crowdcast