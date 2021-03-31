Lawfare Lecture: Paul Rosenzweig on Enterprise Cybersecurity Measurement

Next Wednesday, April 7, at 2 p.m. EDT, Paul Rosenzweig, the founder of Red Branch Consulting PLLC and the former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy in the Department of Homeland Security, will give a live presentation on measuring cybersecurity. Among other works on the subject, Rosenzweig recently co-wrote an article for Lawfare titled, “Enterprise Cybersecurity Measurement” that discusses how enterprises can manage, mitigate and monitor their cyber risks by mapping threats and adversary tactics, techniques and procedures to known vulnerabilities. You can register here and below.

