A Lawfare Hacking and Cybersecurity Course

We are delighted to announce a first on Lawfare: A live online class on hacking and cybersecurity.

The live-course will be open to Lawfare’s material supporters, and we will edit and post each recorded class session onto YouTube as videos that will amount to a public course on computer hacking.

Whether one joins live or watches the videos later, students will learn to use virtual machines to "hack" other virtual machines using standard attacks such as packet sniffing, buffer overflow, IP spoofing, certification forgery, Person-in-the-middle, SQL injection and Cross site scripting.

The course, which Scott will teach with Sean O’Brien, will train students to understand cybersecurity and networking concepts, not only to help them protect themselves, but also so that they may better engage issues at the policy and regulatory level.

No prior computer programming experience is necessary.

We will be holding each class live Tuesday evenings between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm ET throughout the fall semester. The edited videos from each class session will be posted on Lawfare. Students in the live class may submit their hacks for an end of the semester competition, and we will devote a few classes to examining the best hacks.

The live classes will take place on a platform called Crowdcast, which will be familiar to viewers of Lawfare Live and the In Lieu of Fun show—which we co-host with two other friends. Live participants will be able to engage with the instruction directly and in real time, ask questions, and get their work evaluated in the context of the competition. The ultimate product will be free instructional videos available to anyone.

If you want to take the course live, please sign up for it here.

Among other things, this course will be an experiment in Lawfare’s ability to make online courses, using both live formats and edited video. If it works, we may do more of it in a fashion designed to provide both an interactive live experience for Lawfare Material Supporters and a public resource for everyone.

Below is a brief syllabus for the course.

As we create the individual videos, we will embed them on this page.

Course Websites: Various resources for the class will be made available on this Github site. These will include lecture slides, project source code, and student hacks.

Technical Requirements: The class will make use of Virtual Machines (VMs) and VirtualBox to run them. Please see here for instructions and required files.

The following is a week-by-week overview of the course:

Week 1, September 20, 2022: Practical Cybersecurity

Our Approach Information Security Confidentiality Integrity Availability Introduction: Virtualization Command Line Interface (CLI) The File-system Tree

Week 2, September 27, 2022: Get to Know Your Operating System

Admin / Root Access The Kernel User space Processes Rootkits

Week 3, October 4, 2022: Identity & Access Control

Permissions as a Structural Design for Security Creating Users & Groups Authentication Principle of Least Privilege Sandboxing & Isolation Privilege Escalation Attacks ACLs Breaking etc/shadow Credentials & cracking

Week 4, October 11, 2022: Computers & Operating Systems

Which ones exist? Unix Linux macOS DOS Windows Android iOS Compare & contrast Other computers Mainframes IoT Industrial Control Systems Cars, Planes & Ships, … Person-in-the-Middle Attacks

Week 5, October 18: Networking I

Networking History Client/Server Model Networking Models (OSI & TCP/IP) Physical & Internet Infrastructure TCP/IP & UDP Changing Your Network Identification

Week 6, October 25: Networking II

Request/Response via the Web State Ports, Sockets & Session Management Network Address Translation (NAT) & Network Devices Virtual Private Networks Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS)

Week 7, November 1: Encryption

Obfuscation & Hashes Public/Private Key RSA algorithm HTTP Encryption (SSL/TLS) Email Encryption (PGP/GPG) Certificates Weaknesses Back-doors

Week 8, November 8: Networking III

Identifiers: Domain Names & the DNS DNS, IP addresses & Policy Firewalls Proxies & Reverse Proxies Network-based Intrusion Detection & Prevention Systems Content Delivery Networks & Anycast

Week 9, November 15: Penetration Testing

Delivering Payloads SQL Injection Attacks Metasploit Framework Using Metasploit

Week 10, November 22: Anonymity & The Dark Web

Onion Routing (Tor) Censorship Circumvention Configuring Tor Sharing Files Anonymously

Week 11, November 29: Chains of Trust

Trusted Software Distribution Software Verification Hardware Assurance Certification: TCSEC, ITSEC, CTCPEC, and Common Criteria Free & Open-Source Software Open-Source Hardware

Week 12, December 5: Cybercrime

Types of Cybercrimes Varieties of Malware Fraud & Phishing Data Breaches Crime as a Service Cryptocurrencies & Transactions Challenges for Attack Attribution Social Engineering

Week 13, December 12: Review of Hacks I

Week 14, December 20: Review of Hacks II

