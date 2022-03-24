Job Post: Lawfare Fellowship through Emerging Tech Policy Leaders Program

Lawfare is hiring for an up to two-year fellowship dedicated to covering news developments related to cybersecurity and technology policy, and the intersection of those issues with national security--a role designated for participants of the Emerging Tech Policy Leaders Program. Over the years, Lawfare has developed some of the most comprehensive and informed analyses of cybersecurity law and policy and we’re eager to add to our team.

We are seeking a candidate with an interest in a broad range of policy and legal issues related to cybersecurity, in addition to expertise in specific areas. The cybersecurity topics Lawfare covers include, but are not limited to: content moderation and intermediary liability, surveillance, encryption, corporate cybersecurity, nation-state cyber operations, artificial intelligence, 5G, critical infrastructure, election security, data privacy, administrative enforcement of cybersecurity rules, hacking prosecutions, digital authoritarianism, cyber metrics, and more.

This position includes both editorial responsibilities and authorship of original scholarship. As part of the Lawfare editorial team, this role will include evaluating, editing, and soliciting articles on a variety of technology policy and cybersecurity topics. In addition, the selected fellow will monitor developments in the field and help us to bring in diverse voices to expand the public policy conversation. Specific specializations of research and scholarship will be driven by individual interest.

Lawfare is a respected platform with high impact policy reach from several mediums, including rapid response articles contextualizing news developments, series of research papers, podcasts, live public events, and private briefings to policymakers in government and the private sector.

We are actively seeking candidates with diverse educational, professional, and personal backgrounds and we will work with the selected candidate to tailor the position to their skillset. The ideal candidate will proactively shape this position and bring their own editorial and policy vision to our team. The only requirements beyond expertise in cybersecurity and technology policy are strong writing skills, interest in participating in an editorial process, and enthusiasm for shaping a more informed contemporary conversation about these areas.

How to Apply:

This position is offered through the Koch Associate Program’s Emerging Tech Policy Leaders (KAP-ETPL). To be considered for this position, applicants must first apply for admission to the Koch Associate Program and select the ETPL program option on the application. If admitted to the Koch Associate Program, applicants may apply for this Lawfare fellowship or other tech and cyber positions offered through KAP-ETPL. The deadline to apply is May 27th.