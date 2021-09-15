Introducing a New Podcast: Lawfare No Bull

Since early in the Trump administration, the Lawfare Podcast has run an occasional series we call the “No Bull” podcasts. These are typically the raw audio of congressional hearings in which some prominent official faces off against a congressional committee, stripped of the extraneous nonsense that tends to lard such proceedings. We take out the opening statements, the repetition, and the grandstanding speeches masquerading as questions as we leave only the actual exchanges of real questions and real answers.

With the January 6 committee hearings coming up, we thought it was time to break off the “No Bull” series as its own podcast.

Welcome to Lawfare No Bull—a new podcast from Lawfare that will feature regular primary source audio from the world of national security law and policy. Lawfare No Bull will take over from the Lawfare Podcast all of the raw audio that we have typically run on that feed. It will also run speeches, think tank events, court hearings and other events we think of interest to Lawfare readers and listeners.

This week, we have run two episodes of Lawfare No Bull. The first, on Monday, featured George W. Bush’s September 11 memorial speech at Shankstown, Pennsylvania:

The second, this morning, featured Anthony Blinken’s testimony Tuesday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee:

We will be bringing more such events in the months and weeks to come. You can subscribe to Lawfare No Bull on Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. Ad-free versions of all of Lawfare’s podcast offerings are available on our Patreon page.