Introducing the January 6 Project

Nearly 11 months have passed since the events of Jan. 6, 2021. What has the government been doing in response?

The investigations into the attack on the Capitol are in full swing. In Congress, investigators have subpoenaed Trump allies, requested records from agencies and companies, held hearings and fought against lawsuits attempting to block the delivery of documents. Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have charged more than 650 individuals (and counting) in connection with the attack in what is the largest federal investigation in U.S. history. Inspectors general in multiple federal agencies have launched investigations in connection with the insurrection. And civil suits aim to hold individuals accountable for the attack and what motivated it, including broader efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

To make sense of it all, Lawfare is launching The January 6 Project, which compiles Lawfare’s coverage, analysis and resources related to the legal and policy issues arising out of the Jan. 6 attack and the government response. At its homepage, Confronting the Capitol Insurrection, you can find a collection of Lawfare articles and podcasts, as well as a repository of significant documents, congressional hearings, case information and other materials related to Jan. 6.

