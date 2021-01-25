Intern with Lawfare!

Lawfare is now accepting summer internship applications, through the Brookings Institution. The internship will be conducted remotely. Apply here.

Overview

Thinking about a career in public policy? Committed to improving the world we live in? Think Brookings—one of the most influential, most quoted and most trusted think tanks!

Interns spend approximately 10 weeks working alongside leading experts in government and academia from all over the world. Brookings also offers students the opportunity to intern in departments such as communications, human resources and central operations management. The mission of the Internship Program is to provide students with a pre-professional learning experience that offers meaningful, practical work experience related to their field of study or career interest. Students engage in career exploration and development as well as learn new skills.

Interns will have the opportunity to attend internal meetings, local think tank events, professional development workshops, and public Brookings events. In addition, interns may participate on Brookings sports teams and network with other interns throughout the Institution.

This summer internship, beginning in June 2021, is an opportunity for undergraduate students in their junior or senior year and graduate students with an interest in government, political science, international relations, and/or law to apply principles and theory learned in the classroom in a professional environment. Lawfare will provide the selected intern with a set stipend amount. This internship pays an hourly rate of $15.00 and applicants must be willing to commit a minimum number of hours per week (no less than 35 hours per week, during regular business hours), with some flexibility around an academic course schedule.

To learn more about Brookings research programs, click here.

Responsibilities

Lawfare has emerged as the indispensable internet and podcasting resource for information and analysis on issues at the nexus of national security, law, and politics. Devoted to “Hard National Security Choices,” the site features top-quality writing and analysis from experts on developing stories in the national security arena, relevant legislation, and judicial opinions. It is a digital magazine that includes podcasts, book reviews, research tools, a daily news roundup, an events calendar, and exhaustive coverage of events other media touch only glancingly.

The intern will assist with running and maintaining the Lawfare website—devoted to serious, non-ideological discussion of national security legal and policy issues—and will have an opportunity to learn a variety of research skills such as writing, research and blog maintenance. Learning will fall into three main categories:

Writing: Work with Associate Editors to monitor national security and foreign policy developments, and 4-5 times per week, co-write “Today’s Headlines and Commentary;” work with Associate Editors to co-write “The Week that Will Be,” a weekly feature that outlines upcoming events, academic announcements, and employment announcements; work with the Associate Editors to co-write a deep-dive analytical piece on a relevant national security law and policy issue; and sole-author “The Week that Was,” a weekly piece that provides a guide to the week’s Lawfare publications.

Research: Provide research support to the Lawfare editorial team and management as needed.

Maintaining the blog: Tag and categorize Lawfare posts; track relevant Congressional hearings; track and add relevant events to the Events Calendar; assist Associate Editors with the Lawfare Podcast, Lawfare Live, and other programs.

Qualifications

Education/Knowledge/Skills:

Undergraduate students in their sophomore, junior, or senior year and graduate students working towards a degree in government, political science, international relations, and law are encouraged to apply.

Our most successful interns have very strong writing, analytical and research skills, as well as excellent verbal and organizational skills—preferably demonstrated through prior independent research or previous experience as a research assistant.

Additional Information

This is a remote only opportunity. This internship requires you to be located in the U.S. for the duration of the internship.

Successful completion of a background investigation is required for interning at Brookings.

Brookings requires that all applicants submit a cover letter and resume. Please submit your resume as instructed and add your cover letter as an attachment when you apply. Your cover letter should highlight your educational experience and skills, along with an explanation of how this internship will contribute to your professional goals. Please address your cover letter to Hiring Manager.

Selected applicants will additionally be required to submit two letters of recommendation or provide two professional references.

Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2021. Applications not completed and submitted by the application deadline date will not be considered. Your application is considered complete when you receive an email confirming that your application was successfully submitted.

As you are applying, please be sure to click here to learn more about the Brookings Internship Program, deadlines, and directions on how to successfully submit your internship application(s).

Brookings welcomes and celebrates diversity in all its forms. We welcome applications that reflect a variety of backgrounds based on ideology, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, disability, veteran status, first generation college goers, and other factors protected by law. Brookings is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer that is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace.