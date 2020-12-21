Include Lawfare in Your End-of-Year Giving

As for so many other organizations across the United States, 2020 has proven a challenging one for Lawfare. It would have been demanding enough to cover the year’s developments in national security and the rule of law, which ranged in 2020 from the impeachment trial of a president to a range of federal law enforcement investigations, from the use of force abroad to issues of election security and cybersecurity incidents at home. But all of this took place against the backdrop of a historic pandemic—which both required coverage itself and posed its own challenges in maintaining operations.

Yet despite the challenges, with crucial institutional and individual support, Lawfare actually has flourished in 2020. After producing the hit podcast The Impeachment to start the year, Lawfare took the Lawfare Podcast daily in May, published Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith’s book After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency in September, and initiated our Lawfare Live series this fall. This year saw the hiring of full-time Deputy Managing Editor Jacob Schulz and two full-time fellows—Emerging Tech Policy Fellow Alvaro Marañon and Pritzker Military Fellow Alexander Vindman. I could not be more proud of our current crew and its efforts during these challenging times, as I am of past iterations of the Lawfare team.

In 2021, Lawfare will keep providing information and insight on the most important national security issues, both in written and audio form—and we intend to continue expanding our video offerings. As always, we will keep the core content of Lawfare free to all. And we will keep looking for new ways to communicate our products to existing and new audiences.

For all of this, we need your help. As a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) entity, Lawfare relies on direct donations for a significant portion of our operational expenses.

If you have already contributed to Lawfare, thank you for your generous support. We appreciate every donation we have received, no matter how large or small. Please help us again today by sharing this post on your social media of choice and asking your friends to join you in supporting Lawfare and its publications.

If you have not recently contributed to Lawfare but appreciate what we do, please give first to your local homeless shelter and food bank and other charities providing relief to those in need. After that, please consider supporting our operations now. We have a few options:

Support us with a recurring donation on Patreon here , which also enables you to join the live interaction with members of our team on the weekly Lawfare Live . Designate the Lawfare Institute as your recipient of your Amazon Smile contributions. This costs you nothing but spurs Amazon to donate to Lawfare a small percentage of every purchase you make using Amazon. Purchase Lawfare and Rational Security -themed merchandise for yourself, or as gifts for others, at the Lawfare Store . Or give us a one-time or recurring donation using the button below:

As Lawfare’s expanding team looks forward to another year of providing insight on the hard national security problems facing the United States and others around the world, I thank every one of our supporters, readers, listeners, and contributors. All of us here appreciate everything that you do to enable everything that we do.