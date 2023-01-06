Hundreds of Scandalous Videos, Shocking Interviews, and Hot Documents!

Now that we’ve got your attention…

After nearly 18 months of hearings and investigations, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has released its highly anticipated final report—alongside a massive trove of supporting materials.

You can now access all of these materials on Lawfare’s Jan. 6 Project page.

Among the supporting materials are the 275 transcribed interviews and depositions conducted by the committee, 75 video exhibits used in the committee’s public hearings, and 11 select committee hearing videos.

Lawfare’s Jan. 6 Project (a guide to which can be found here) is dedicated to exploring the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and its aftermath. The project pulls together all of Lawfare’s analysis of the many legal and policy issues arising out of the attack—now encompassing hundreds of articles and podcasts—as well as a repository of primary source documents coming out of the many government responses to the attack. The Jan. 6 Project includes coverage of the second impeachment of former President Trump, the work of the House select committee, other congressional investigations and responses, various agency investigations of the attack, criminal investigations and prosecutions, electoral disqualification efforts, and the impact of the attack on content moderation and free speech online.

At the center of these investigations, prosecutions, and policies are documents. Lots and lots of documents. Although Lawfare’s Jan. 6 Project has been compiling documents from all corners over the past many months—including those relating to Congress’s response, criminal prosecutions, civil litigations, and others—the most recent major source of documents is the Jan. 6 select committee.

In the days leading up to the two-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, the committee produced a whirlwind of documents gathered over the course of its investigation, which it released to the public shortly before it dissolved with the beginning of the new Congress.

The 275 transcribed interviews and depositions released by the committee can be found here. The transcripts shed light on the examples used by the committee in its hearings and final report, and they reveal new details that the committee chose not to include in these instances. Shocked by Cassidy Hutchinson’s blockbuster testimony in which she revealed that Trump caused a physical altercation with a Secret Service agent and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol? Find out more about the story here, or read a conflicting account of that day here. Want Ginni Thomas’s take on Jan. 6 and the validity of the 2020 election? Read more here.

Also on the Jan. 6 Project page are the 75 video exhibits used by the select committee in its hearings. (Find them here.) These videos range from former Attorney General William Barr debunking Trump allies’ false claims about Dominion voting machines;

to Trump demanding Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “find 11,780” votes;

to a view inside the secure location in which Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and other congressional leaders hid during the attack:

These videos served as a highlight reel for the select committee’s evidence presented in its hearings (which Lawfare also summarized here). We’ve embedded all of the video exhibits directly into the page.

If you have a bit more time on your hands, and want to refresh your memory or catch up on any visual content you might have missed, we have also uploaded videos of each of the committee’s 11 public hearings here. In each of these hearings, the select committee—using the video exhibits as well as the testimony from the transcripts mentioned above—tells the story of Jan. 6 and the people it directly harmed, its investigation, and what it deemed as the most crucial components of its findings.

The work of the select committee is done, but all of the documents it released to the public will remain on Lawfare.