House Judiciary Hearing on Political Interference at the Department of Justice

On Wednesday, June 24, at 12:00p.m., the House Committee on the Judiciary will hold a hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice, focusing on political interference and threats to prosecutorial independence. The committee will hear testimony from: Aaron Zelinsky, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland; Donald Ayer, Adjunct Professor of Law at Georgetown; John Elias, Trial Attorney in the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice; and Michael Mukasey, former Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice. You can read the written statements from Ayer, Zelinsky and Elias on Lawfare.

You can watch a livestream of the hearing here and below: