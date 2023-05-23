Hacking and Cybersecurity: Class 1, Practical Cybersecurity

In the Fall 2022, we launched Lawfare's first live course—on hacking and cybersecurity. At the time, only material supporters of Lawfare were able to access the course and its materials. That has now changed.

We are delighted to release the recordings of the class to the general public. Over the next few weeks, we will be posting more class videos to the site so that you too can learn to hack, right here on Lawfare.

This is the first class, in which Scott Shapiro of the Yale Law School and Sean O'Brien of the Yale Privacy Lab discuss their approach to hacking and the class, to information security, and more.

You can access all course materials at www.lawfareblog.com/hacking.