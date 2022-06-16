Guide to Day Three of the Select Committee Hearings

Today, the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack set out to tell the story of then-President Trump’s attempts to pressure Vice President Pence into a legally dubious scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Much of today’s hearing revolved around John Eastman, a Chapman University professor who advised Trump in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack.

Watch:

Listen:

Read:

Text of Witness Testimony

Greg Jacob, chief legal counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence Written testimony

Michael Luttig, former federal judge and informal adviser to former Vice President Pence Written testimony



Selected Primary Sources

Selected Documents Related to Eastman v. Thompson

Commentary on Lawfare

Donald Trump, John Eastman, and the Silence of the Justice Department by Benjamin Wittes

This piece from our editor in chief is a readable rundown of the Eastman v. Thompson ruling, in which a federal judge said Eastman and Trump’s actions were “a coup in search of a legal theory.”

Legal Ethics, Bar Discipline, and John Eastman by Paul Rozenzweig

Writing in October 2021, before the California bar confirmed the existence of an ethics investigation into Eastman, Rosenzweig sketched out the possible grounds for discipline and walked through what the process might look like.

Here’s What Electoral Count Act Reform Should Look Like by Thomas Berry and Genevieve Nadeau

One of the questions we got in our post-hearing Twitter Space was about the Electoral Count Act and how it could be amended to avoid trouble in the future. Here’s an article on just that topic!