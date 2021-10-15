Department of Justice
Former FBI Leader Andrew McCabe Wins Back Pension in Lawsuit Settlement
The United States District Court for the District of Columbia released the settlement agreement between former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and various components of the U.S. government. The Justice Department agreed to restore the full pension for McCabe, who was fired by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions just before McCabe’s retirement. The settlement arose from a civil lawsuit filed by McCabe, who argued he was illegally fired for political reasons.
You can read the parties’ joint motion here and below:
