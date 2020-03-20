The Federal Government’s Legal Authorities in a Public Health Crisis: A Q&A with Benjamin Wittes and Steve Vladeck

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the federal government has begun resorting to a series of emergency powers—including the Stafford Act, the Defense Production Act and the Public Health Service Act—in response. How far could these authorities be stretched? What would limit abuses of these powers? And how, if at all, do our individual rights under the Constitution constrain these crisis powers?

Join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes (using the on-screen name of “Lawfare Zoom”) and Steve Vladeck, professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law, for a 90 minute live Zoom webinar on Monday, March 23 at 8:30 p.m. EST, in which they will discuss these issues and field your questions through the Q&A function on the webinar.

Join the event on Monday night by using this link: https://zoom.us/j/621465214

As our first Zoom event with live Q&A, this session may have speed bumps along the way. But, in this new era of social distancing, getting content like this to you in a novel way is worth the experiment.