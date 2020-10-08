An Examination of U.S. Military Payments to Civilians Harmed During Conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq

The U.S. has distributed sympathy payments to some of those affected by foreign civilian losses during every significant military operation since the Korean War. In May, the Defense Department released data detailing its 2019 payments to civilians in Afghanistan and Iraq; in August, the Washington Post obtained the military’s catalogue of its 2015-2018 payments to civilians in Afghanistan; and in June, the under secretary of defense issued a memorandum that provided interim regulations describing the nature and purpose of these payments.

The data and the memorandum reveal that, since 2015, the military has allocated just under $4.9 million in sympathy and condolence payments—called ex gratia payments—to civilians who have experienced “property damage, personal injury, or death” as a result of the military activities of the United States or those of allied forces in support of U.S. military objectives.

All but six of the military’s 1,580 payments since 2015 have been allocated to Afghan individuals, and those other six were granted to Iraqi individuals. This post explains the nature of the military’s ex gratia outlays based on the Pentagon’s interim regulations and describes the military’s 2015-2019 payment data.

Ex Gratia Payment Interim Regulations

Section 1213 of the fiscal 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorized $3 million in payments—from the Defense Department-wide Operation and Maintenance account—and described the payments in detail. Based on the description of the payments in the NDAA, the under secretary of defense issued a memorandum in June detailing the interim guidelines that set forth the reasons and procedures for making these payments. The under secretary explained in the memorandum that the payments are “not legally required,” nor do they serve as “an admission or an acknowledgment of any legal obligation to provide compensation, payment, or reparations” for damage the military inflicts on civilians. The payments are instead meant to “help authorized commanders obtain and maintain friendly relations with and the support of local populations where U.S. forces are operating.” The interim regulations described in the memorandum answer a couple of meaningful questions regarding the military’s ex gratia payments.

Who Receives the Payments?

The interim regulations governing the payments detail that not everyone who suffers “property damage, personal injury, or death” from U.S. military action may receive ex gratia payments. Only civilians who are determined to be “friendly to the United States” are eligible. Specifically, the memorandum explains that the Pentagon should not issue payments to residents of countries or territories that are engaged in armed conflict with the United States. And the regulations also prohibit payments that “present an undue risk [of] being used for efforts harmful to the United States, such as to fund insurgent activities or acts of terrorism against the United States or its allies and partners.”

Notably, the memorandum explicitly prohibits payments that could be stolen or unofficially taxed by bad actors. This would appear to prevent ex gratia assistance to civilians who, against their will, are under the control of nations or groups hostile toward the United States.

What Is the Purpose of the Payments?

The memorandum explains that the payments are goodwill expressions of condolence and should not be issued as compensation for injuries or damage resulting from conflict or “to try to restore civilians to the situation that existed before the armed conflict.” And the regulations make clear that the U.S. is under no legal obligation to provide assistance to people injured or otherwise harmed by lawful military activities.

According to the memorandum, the primary objective of the payments is to help military forces establish cordial relations with and gain support of people living in areas where the U.S. conducts military operations on the ground. To this end, the memorandum notes that commanders may be more likely to issue ex gratia payments “where U.S. forces are operating” or to civilians in areas where the U.S. is conducting “counterinsurgency or stability operations” because the support of local populations is critical in these combat operations.

As Amnesty International’s Daphne Eviatar explained, this focus precludes many citizens who are most harshly affected by U.S. military operations from receiving payments. For example, while the U.S. military has conducted many airstrikes on Mosul, Iraq, and Raqqa, Syria, the relatively low number of U.S. ground troops “operating” in these areas prevents most civilians living there from receiving the ex gratia money.

History of Congressional Payment Authorization

Congress has authorized ex gratia payments in each NDAA since 2005. From 2005 to 2019, Congress authorized the payments as part of the Commanders’ Emergency Response Program (CERP). Congress first authorized the CERP under Section 1201 of the 2005 NDAA to enable military commanders “to respond to urgent humanitarian relief and reconstruction requirements … by carrying out programs” that would assist Iraqi and Afghan people. Some of the NDAAs do not authorize ex gratia payments by name, but the payments referenced as part of the CERP in the NDAAs are indeed ex gratia payments.

Recently, the 2015 NDAA reauthorized payments to individuals in Afghanistan; the 2016 NDAA expanded commanders’ authority to make payments in Iraq; the 2017 NDAA extended the Pentagon’s authority for payments in Syria; and the 2019 NDAA added Somalia, Libya and Yemen to the list.

The Payment Data

In the data sets, for each payment, the Pentagon specified the year, country (where the individual who received the payment lives), payment type and payment amount. The Defense Department divided the payments into three types—“condolence,” “battle damage” and “hero.”

The military issues “battle damage” payments to provide compensation for damage to property, “condolence” payments to assist local residents who themselves or whose family members suffered injuries or deaths caused by U.S. military operations and “hero” payments to the closest family member of an individual who was killed by enemy forces while supporting U.S. or allied forces. There’s a lot going on in the data, and I have compiled and categorized in this chart the data by the number of payments, average cost of payments and total cost of payments. Figures 1 and 2 summarize the data.