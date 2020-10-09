Election Administration Challenges in Pennsylvania

Lawfare is partnering with the Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project to produce a series on election integrity in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. The Healthy Elections Project aims to assist election officials and the public as the nation confronts the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic poses for election administration. Through student-driven research, tool development, and direct services to jurisdictions, the project focuses on confronting the logistical challenges faced by states as they make rapid transitions to mail balloting and the creation of safe polling places. Read other installments in the series here.

As voters in Pennsylvania prepared to cast their ballots in the presidential primary election on June 2, they were dealing not only with the challenges of living through the coronavirus pandemic—for which the state had already delayed its primary by five weeks—but also with a nationwide movement against police violence and protests that led to a citywide curfew and public transit shutdown in Philadelphia’s city center.

Despite these factors weighing on Pennsylvania’s election, voter turnout and vote method followed similar trends to other states that held primaries before and after June 2. Overall turnout was lower in Pennsylvania than it had been in the 2016 primary, but Democratic turnout was higher this year, and both parties saw large shifts to voting by mail. In Pennsylvania, unlike in Florida, Democrats were more likely than Republicans to vote by mail—potentially reflecting increasingly partisan rhetoric around mail voting.

Findings from a Healthy Elections poll of 1,000 Pennsylvanians, taken shortly after their primary, may be useful in understanding what the November presidential election might look like. A quarter of respondents did not express confidence in Pennsylvania’s coronavirus preparation, a factor that may come into play as Pennsylvanians decide whether to vote by mail or to not vote at all. However, nearly all the voters surveyed (91 percent) said they did intend to vote come November, though they are split on their vote method: 49 percent stated that it was unlikely or very unlikely they would vote absentee in the presidential election and 51 percent said it was likely or very likely that they would.

A Word About Data

This post uses administrative data from the Pennsylvania Department of State to analyze voter turnout, mail balloting and registration in recent primary elections. Pennsylvania maintains a voter file of all registered voters in the state, which records each registrant’s voting history in prior elections and their method of voting—at polls, absentee or by mail. In practice, there is little to distinguish absentee voting from mail voting in Pennsylvania. Prior to 2020, Pennsylvania voters could either vote on Election Day or request an absentee ballot if they satisfied one of a group of restrictive conditions. In October 2019, however, Governor Tom Wolf signed Act 77 into law, which allowed all those eligible to vote to request a mail ballot without an excuse. However, the law did not abolish the more traditional absentee law. As a consequence, under Pennsylvania law, voters can now cast ballots via mail, “at the polls” on Election Day or through the traditional absentee mode.

The data also includes each voter’s age, sex and partisan affiliation. Race is not recorded in the voter file but can be inferred using Bayesian Improved Surname Geocoding (“BISG”) imputation. This process uses surname and geocoded addresses to assign probabilities of a voter belonging to a racial group. These demographic characteristics allow us to make more detailed analyses related to age, sex, party and race, in addition to our overall analyses of turnout, vote method and registration.

Immediately after the primary, the Healthy Elections Project administered questions from the Survey of the Performance of American Elections to 1,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania to gauge their experience in voting during the election and to understand why some eligible voters did not vote. The results of this survey were also included in this Healthy Elections analysis.

Turnout

Overall, turnout was lower in the 2020 presidential primary than in the 2016 primary by around 200,000 voters. However, Democratic turnout increased by 5 percent from 1.56 million voters in 2016 to 1.64 million voters in 2020. Republican turnout decreased by 19 percent from 1.46 million voters to 1.17 million between 2016 and 2020. The lower Republican turnout was expected given that President Trump ran unopposed in his 2020 primary.

As in Ohio and other states, older voters made up a greater proportion of voters in 2020. The share of voters age 60 or older increased from 42.9 percent in 2016 to 49.6 percent in 2020. And whereas 39 percent of those who voted in the 2016 Pennsylvania primary were women, in 2020 that statistic increased to 42 percent.

Turnout in the 2020 Pennsylvania primary election decreased from 2016 for white, Black, and Hispanic voters, while turnout of Asian voters increased by 2 percent. White turnout decreased the most, by 9 percent, from 2.47 million in 2016 to 2.24 million in 2020. Meanwhile, Black turnout decreased the least—from 317,787 in 2016 to 313,103 in 2020—a 1 percent drop.

Vote Mode

Pennsylvanians have multiple methods of voting available to them, including in person at polling places on Election Day, and by mail-in and absentee voting. In-person voting on the day of the primary election declined greatly between 2016 and 2020 in favor of mail-in and absentee voting, likely due at least in part to coronavirus-related fears of in-person contact. Only 49 percent of voters in the 2020 primary voted in person on Election Day, compared to 98 percent in 2016. Instead, 51 percent of voters in 2020 relied on mail (43 percent) and absentee (8 percent) ballots. Democrats particularly relied on mail/absentee voting—63 percent of Democratic voters used mail-in or absentee ballots, compared to only 33 percent of Republican voters.

Older voters were more likely than younger voters to vote by mail in 2020, regardless of party affiliation. However, younger Democrats were more likely to vote by mail than their Republican counterparts. Around 47 percent of 18-year-old Democrats who voted in the 2020 primary did so by mail, compared to only 17 percent of 18-year-old Republicans who voted.

Consistent with overall findings on vote method choices, analyses by race reveal that Election Day voting decreased and mail and absentee voting increased in 2020 for all racial groups. Only 44 percent of Black voters chose mail or absentee ballots, however, continuing to rely more on Election Day voting compared to other groups, despite the pandemic. Asian voters were most likely to cast mail or absentee ballots, with 60 percent of Asian voters choosing these vote methods.

Registration

When considering voter registration, we looked at both net registrations each week as well as cumulative registrations from the start of the year. Weekly net voter registration is the total number of registrations made in a particular week, while cumulative registrations show the sum of registrations made from the beginning of the year to the week in question. Both of these figures are informative. Comparing net registrations year over year can reveal whether patterns of registration have shifted, for example, if registrations usually peak before an election but don’t in a particular year. Comparing cumulative figures can be helpful in determining whether, at any given point in the year, registration totals are falling behind other years, regardless of changing patterns.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf delayed the primary and its registration deadline by almost two months. Nevertheless, net voter registration leading up to the 2020 primary trended lower than in the build-up to primaries in 2008 and 2016, when both contested Democratic and Republican primaries were held.

However, net registration rates leading up to the 2020 primary exceeded that of the 2012 primary, a more comparable election year in which only the challenging party had multiple candidates on the primary ballot. Thus, while net registration in 2020 decreased compared to 2008 and 2016, it increased compared to the more commensurable 2012 primary.