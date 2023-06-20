Docket Watch: Trump Prosecuted in Florida

On June 9, the Justice Department unsealed the indictment of former President Donald Trump and Trump aide Waltine Nauta in connection with the investigation into the improper removal of classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago.

This page is intended to track any primary source documents or other materials relating to the former president's indictment and subsequent proceedings. Find Lawfare’s analysis and commentary at the links below. This page will be updated as new documents and materials are released.

Document Center

Order setting trial date and establishing pretrial instructions and sentencing procedures (June 20, 2023)

Order granting Justice Department's motion for a protective order limiting the disclosure of discovery information (June 19, 2023)

Notice of Attorney Appearance for Justice Department Attorney David Harbach (June 16, 2023)

Notice of Attorney Appearance for Justice Department Attorney Karen E. Gilbert (June 16, 2023)

Justice Department's motion for a protective order limiting the disclosure of discovery information (June 16, 2023)

Notice of Attorney Appearance for Justice Department Attorney Julie A. Edelstein (June 16, 2023)

Notice of compliance of Trump attorneys contacting the Litigation Security Group of the U.S. Department of Justice (June 16, 2023)

Full transcript of Trump's arraignment (June 14, 2023)

Personal Recognizance Bond Entered as to Trump (June 13, 2o23)

Minute order for Trump's initial appearance and arraignment at the Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Courthouse in Miami, Fla. (June 13, 2023)

Motion for attorney Todd Blanche to appear pro hac vice as Trump co-counsel alongside Kise (June 13, 2023)

Notice of Attorney Appearance for Trump attorney Christopher Michael Kise (June 13, 2023)

Order denying Press Coalition motion (June, 12, 2023)

Press Coalition motion for pre-hearing photography, videorecording, and release of courtroom audio recording (June 12, 2023)

Bar Letter re: Admissions sent to attorneys Chad R. Bowman, Maxwell S. Mishkin, Lauren Russell and Todd Blanche (June 12, 2023)

Special Counsel Jack Smith Statement on Trump Indictment (June 9, 2023)

Press motion to intervene and unseal Trump indictment (June 9, 2023)

Order granting motion to unseal case (June 9, 2023)

Justice Department motion to unseal indictment (June 9, 2023)

Indictment of Donald Trump and Waltine Nauta (June 8, 2023)

Order granting Justice Department motion for miscellaneous relief (June 8, 2023)

Justice Department motion to seal indictment, judicial summons, related paperwork, and any restulting order until Trump appeared in court (June 8, 2023)

This page was last updated on June 20, 2023 at 5:44 pm ET.