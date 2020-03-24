Developments in Israeli Politics: A Conversation with Benjamin Wittes and Aluf Benn

With the busy news cycle, many have overlooked a cascade of important developments in Israeli politics. What are the coalitions that have emerged in the weeks after the Mar. 2 elections?

And the political shuffle has had the backdrop of a global pandemic. How has the Isreali government responded to the COVID-19 outbreak and what does the outbreak mean for the Knesset?

In partnership with Academic Exchange, we are bringing you a webinar to discuss those questions and more.

Join Lawfare Editor in Chief Benjamin Wittes (using the on-screen name of “Lawfare Zoom”) and Aluf Benn, Editor in Chief of Haaretz, for a 90 minute live Zoom webinar on Wednesday, March 25 at 12 p.m. ET, in which they will discuss these issues and field your questions through the Q&A function on the webinar. Join the event on Wednesday by using this link: https://zoom.us/j/963718259.