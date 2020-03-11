The Cyberspace Solarium Commission Report: A Lawfare Series

Today marks the launch of the official report of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission. It is available here, and we urge you to read it in full. Meanwhile, here at Lawfare we will be posting a series of commentaries on various highlights from the report, starting today after the report is released and continuing into next week.

For those who have not been following the Cyberspace Solarium Commission: It is a bicameral, bipartisan, intergovernmental body created by the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act and charged with developing and articulating a comprehensive strategic approach to defending the United States in cyberspace. The commission is co-chaired by Sen. Angus King and Rep. Mike Gallagher, and its 14 commissioners include four legislators from Congress, four senior executive agency leaders, and six nationally recognized experts from outside of government. The commission is staffed by a team of experts from the public and private sectors. Over the past year, the commission directed research, consulted experts, and coordinated with public and private stakeholders in developing the comprehensive report being issued today.

In the Lawfare series launching today in conjunction with the report, you will see posts on a wide variety of topics, including among others: the meaning of “layered cyber deterrence,” the logic and implementation of “defending forward” and “persistent engagement,” the role of the private sector in deterrence by denial, and the challenge of strengthening norms and other aspects of cyber-related diplomacy. We look forward to the many debates that surely will follow.