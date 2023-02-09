Cyberspace and Instability: Reconceptualizing Instability

Lawfare Founding Editor Robert Chesney has a new edited collection, “Cyberspace and Instability,” published by Edinburgh University Press with co-editors James Shires and Max Smeets.

Across four sections on escalation, institutions, infrastructure, and subaltern perspectives, the volume includes contributions from more than a dozen scholars, and examines escalatory risk in cyberspace, the role of alliances in the cyber domain, cyberspace’s impact on the stability of the global rules-based-order, and more. As actors across the world increasingly prioritize cyber stability as a policy goal, the volume evaluates definitions and meanings of cyber stability from both classical and critical perspectives.

You can purchase the book or access the e-book for free here.