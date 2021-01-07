Compiling the Criminal Charges Following the Capitol Riot

On Jan. 6, a violent mob entered the United States Capitol Building during the congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, forcing lawmakers and congressional staff to flee to safe locations. The rioters arrived at the Capitol Building following a rally on the National Mall where speakers and demonstrated urged Congress to not certify Biden’s win in the presidential race due to baseless claims of voter fraud and irregularities. After law enforcement cleared the mob out of the Capitol, Congress certified President-elect Biden’s victory. Arrests related to the breach of the Capitol are ongoing.

Here, we are compiling links to charging documents related to the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Our list includes cases in both the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia and the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. This article will be continually updated.

This page was last updated on Jan. 8, 2021.

United States v. Nicholas R. Ochs (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 1:21-mj-15) Complaint Affidavit



United States v. Richard Barnett (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, no case number present yet ) Complaint Statement of Facts

United States v. Matthew Council (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 1:21-mj-8) Complaint Statement of Facts

United States v. Cindy Fitchett et al (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, 1:21-mj-12). Co-defendants: Michael Curzio, Douglas Sweet, Terry Brown, Bradley Rukstales, and Thomas Gallagher. Complaint Statement of Facts



Superior Court of the District of Columbia

United States v. Yevgemya I Malimon (Superior Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Division, 2021 CMD 156). Co-defendants: Tara Coleman (2021 CMD 158); Victoria Bergeson (2021 CMD 161); Stacy Ebanks (2021 CMD 163); Anthony Tamarro (2021 CMD 164); David Ross (2021 CMD 167); Nazeer Qaim (2021 CMD 168); John Parker (2021 CMD 171); Marsha Murphy (2021 CMD 172); Maurcio Mendez (2021 CMD 176); Ryan Mason (2021 CMD 177); Esyededeea Aesfyza (2021 CMD 180); Michael Amos (2021 CMD 181); Jere Brower (2021 CMD 182); Daniel Clavijo (2021 CMD 183); Jonathan Doll (2021 CMD 184); David Fitzgerald (2021 CMD 185); Chris Stanton Georgia (2021 CMD 186); Earl Atwell Glosser (2021 CMD 187); Lance Grames (2021 CMD 188); Yuji Hilaiwa (2021 CMD 190); Andrew Baul Johnson (2021 CMD 191); Joshua Knowles (2021 CMD 193); William Leary (2021 CMD 194); Kristina Malimon (2021 CMD 195). Charging Document Affidavit Editor’s note: Similar affidavits are available for all co-defendants.

United States v. James Sinclair (Superior Court for the District of Columbia Criminal Division, 2021 CMD 209) Charging Document Affidavit Notice of Discovery

