Come Work with Us—An Update to the Associate Editor Posting

Last month, I announced that we were accepting applications for a new associate editor at Lawfare. I write today to announce a slight administrative change to that opening. We will now hire the position through the Brookings Institution rather than independently through the Lawfare Institute. This means that the role is dual-hatted as an associate editor at Lawfare and a research assistant at the Brookings Institution.

Applicants should now apply through the Brookings website. Anyone who applied for the initial posting must resubmit their application using the Brookings job portal.

The responsibilities for the role will remain the same. As I wrote before, this is a highly demanding job. The associate editor plays a pivotal role in the editorial process—ensuring that articles, documents, podcasts and myriad other things that go up on the site every day are up to Lawfare’s editorial standards—and you will assist with long-term research projects carried out by members of the Lawfare team. The position also provides great writing opportunities for the right person. that offers a chance to participate in the Lawfare editorial process.