Job Announcements
Come Work with Us—An Update to the Associate Editor Posting
Last month, I announced that we were accepting applications for a new associate editor at Lawfare. I write today to announce a slight administrative change to that opening. We will now hire the position through the Brookings Institution rather than independently through the Lawfare Institute. This means that the role is dual-hatted as an associate editor at Lawfare and a research assistant at the Brookings Institution.
Applicants should now apply through the Brookings website. Anyone who applied for the initial posting must resubmit their application using the Brookings job portal.
The responsibilities for the role will remain the same. As I wrote before, this is a highly demanding job. The associate editor plays a pivotal role in the editorial process—ensuring that articles, documents, podcasts and myriad other things that go up on the site every day are up to Lawfare’s editorial standards—and you will assist with long-term research projects carried out by members of the Lawfare team. The position also provides great writing opportunities for the right person. that offers a chance to participate in the Lawfare editorial process.
The Research Assistant assists with the maintenance, and publication of Lawfare, a national security law website, in the Governance Studies (GS) program at The Brookings Institution. Provide research and administrative assistance on a diverse array of projects connected with the legal framework of American national security policy. Undertake research assignments with minimal supervision, draft summaries of findings, and assist with preparation of publications. Collaborate with GS Communication staff on matters pertaining to public/private events and GS Development staff on matters pertaining to donor proposals. This entry level position is a great opportunity for a recent graduate who wants to learn more about national security law.
Editorial and Research Assistance (70%)
- With guidance from Senior Fellow, researches and collects documents and information from various sources (government agencies, universities, libraries, database, Internet, non-profit organizations, etc.) on relevant topics for publication on Lawfare.
- Collects and prepares data from various sources for qualitative analysis, drafting and summarization of information.
- Provides editing and review assistance in preparation for publication.
- Work with Lawfare editorial team to ensure content is up-to-date and accurate, publish and design content, and perform other site maintenance duties as necessary.
- Enlist experts to serve as Lawfare blog or podcast contributors.
- Monitor relevant news to keep blog content relevant.
- With guidance from Senior Lawfare staff, writes content updates , summaries, and reviews for Lawfare blog.
- Proofread, update, and fact-check existing data and footnotes; finalize documents in preparation for publication.
Administrative Support (30%)
- Coordinates logistics for Lawfare and Brookings projects. This includes scheduling guests on the Lawfare podcast, identifying dates for presentation, coordinating calls and communication with external authors to the Lawfare blog.
- Assists with scheduling and coordinating internal and external events and meetings for Senior Fellow.
- Collaborates with development and communications staff as needed, including confirming fellow or senior fellow availability and interests, recent publications and activity, and relevance of recent work to various external requests for information.
- Provides administrative support for Lawfare and Brookings projects, as needed.
- Assists with hiring, supervising, and developing Lawfare Interns
Qualifications
Ready to make an impact? In this role, you will support Brookings values of collegiality, respect, inclusion, diversity and community, and bring the following qualifications:
Education/Experience Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree in political science, government, or a related field required. Academic background in constitutional law, the judiciary, or legal questions surrounding security issues is highly preferable. Demonstrated interest in the law desired. Interest in issues pertaining to national security required.
Knowledge/Skills Requirements:
Outstanding writing, analytical, and research skills, demonstrated through prior relevant research experience. Journalism experience preferred. Ability to write clearly and with minimal supervision is required. Thorough knowledge of library and online research resources and capacity to conduct independent research is a must. Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and organizational skills are also required, as well as ability to take initiative and work in a fast-paced environment. Basic familiarity with Word Press or PHP a plus.
Additional Information:
What can we offer you? Brookings provides a generous benefit package that is comprehensive and includes both traditional benefits and unique offerings.
Brookings requires that all applicants submit a cover letter and resume. Please attach your cover letter and resume as one document when you apply.
Successful completion of a background investigation is required for employment at Brookings.
Brookings is an equal-opportunity employer that is committed to promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace. We welcome applications from all qualified individuals regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, physical or mental disability, marital status, veteran status, or other factors protected by law.