Come Work With Us—As Our New Research Assistant

The Lawfare Institute—publisher of information and insight at the intersection of national security, law and policy—seeks a highly organized, research-experienced university or graduate-program graduate for a full-time research assistant position. Work will be performed virtually for the duration of COVID-19 restrictions and, after that time, in Washington, D.C. near Dupont Circle. The position begins in January 2021 and will last for twelve months, with the possibility of an eight-month extension by mutual agreement.

The research assistant will primarily assist Lawfare’s Pritzker Military Fellow (PMF), Alexander Vindman, in his research on national security, defense, diplomacy and public service topics. On occasion, when circumstances permit, the assistant will engage with and assist other research and production topics at Lawfare.

The ability to research, apply qualitative and quantitative research methodologies, and write clearly is particularly important. We also seek someone with a thorough knowledge of library and online research resources and the capacity to complete a wide variety of administrative and research tasks with limited supervision. Candidates must have excellent interpersonal, verbal and organizational skills as well as the ability to take initiative and work in a fast-paced environment.

Research Assistant General Scope of Work

Wide-ranging research for articles, podcasts and interviews

Reference database management

Copyediting of submissions to news outlets and and academic periodicals

Scheduling and other administrative responsibilities

Responding to correspondence including mail, e-mails, phone calls and messages

Completing other duties as assigned by the PMF or Lawfare management

May be required to work extended or weekend hours in support of research work

Minimum Requirements for Education and Experience

The successful candidate will have a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, or Master of Arts degree and a background in social science research methodologies, statistics, and database (and citation) management. Relevant experience may include past work at a think tank, research institute or financial firm.







Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Experience or education in international relations, political science, economics or related fields

Excellent skills in the Microsoft suite

Specific understanding of social science theory and methods, gained through completion of an undergraduate or graduate degree or through research projects

Previous research, editing, and writing experience

Superior oral and written communication skills

Excellent analytical skills and an ability to perform detailed work accurately under deadlines with general guidance

Excellent organizational skills, including calendar management

Preferred Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Experience with social science-related math skills (e.g., statistics).

Coursework or research projects with a focus on Europe, Eurasia or China

Working knowledge of Russian and/or Chinese languages is preferred

How To Apply

Please submit your application no later than Tuesday, December 15 to [email protected] with the subject line . Your submission should contain these items (and only these items) within a single document: (1) a cover letter of no more than two pages that both explains how you plan to apply your skills and experiences to this position at Lawfare and includes at least two references, with current email addresses, of people directly familiar with your work; and (2) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above.

We anticipate many applications; not following these instructions will result in your application not being considered. There is also no need to follow up after your submission; Lawfare will contact you if we need more information or if we plan to offer you an interview. If you have not heard from us by Wednesday, December 23, you can assume you will not be contacted for additional steps.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Benefits include health and dental care (with premiums fully paid by Lawfare), flexible hours and 401(k) with Lawfare matching contribution.

Lawfare is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age or veteran status.