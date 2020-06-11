Come Work With Us—As Our New Associate Editor!

I’m excited to announce that we are now accepting applications for a new associate editor at Lawfare. If you’ve ever listened to our podcasts and read our articles and thought, “I want to be part of that team,” now is your chance.

This is a highly demanding job. The associate editor plays a pivotal role in the editorial process—ensuring that articles, documents, podcasts and myriad other things that go up on the site every day are up to Lawfare’s editorial standards--and you will assist with long-term research projects carried out by members of the Lawfare team. The position also provides great writing opportunities for the right person.

Lawfare is a growing, fast-paced, ever-changing organization. The ideal candidate thrives independently in such environments and wants to help shape our publication’s future.

The associate editor works at the direction of the managing editor to perform or assist with significant aspects of Lawfare's work, including:

Reviewing submissions for possible publication on the Lawfare website;

Soliciting submissions from contributors based on current developments and perceived gaps in Lawfare's coverage;

Processing accepted submissions to prepare them for publication;

Working with our podcast team to development new audio content and daily podcasts

Contributing to long- and short-term research projects at the direction of the senior team;

Ensuring final copyediting and posting of publications to the website;

Maintaining the Lawfare publication schedule;

Contributing as needed to Lawfare podcasts on topics of particular expertise or need;

Managing the website, including rotating highlighted pieces, posting relevant documents and livestreams, and controlling quality, in coordination with web hosting team;

Coordinating with book review editors and Lawfare staff to manage the workflow of book reviews;

Scheduling and other administrative responsibilities;

Assisting with fundraising and donor-required documentation, as needed;

Managing and hiring Lawfare interns;

Completing other duties as assigned by Lawfare management.

This role is an entry-level position, well-suited for recent college graduates or those with a year or two of work experience. Candidates will have a bachelor's degree, preferably in a field related to political science, government, journalism, or history. Interest in issues pertaining to national security is required, as are outstanding writing, analytical, and research skills, demonstrated through prior relevant research and other experiences. The ability to write clearly and with minimal supervision is particularly important, as are thorough knowledge of library and online research resources and the capacity to conduct independent research. Candidates must have excellent interpersonal, verbal and organizational skills as well as the ability to take initiative and work in a fast-paced environment.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Benefits include health and dental care (with premiums fully paid by Lawfare), flexible hours, and 401(k) with Lawfare matching contribution.

Lawfare is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

HOW TO APPLY: Please submit a note to [email protected] with the subject line [ASSOCIATE EDITOR APPLICATION: your name] that contains these two items (and only these two items) within a single document: (1) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above; and (2) a cover letter of no more than two pages that explains how you plan to apply your skills and experiences to Lawfare and includes at least two references, with email addresses, of people directly familiar with your work. We anticipate many applications; not following these instructions will result in your application not being considered.