Come Work For Lawfare—As Our Managing Editor

The Lawfare Institute—publisher of information and insight at the intersection of national security, law, and policy—seeks a full-time managing editor based in Washington, DC, for its flagship Lawfare online publication. The past few years have been a period of immense growth and transformation for Lawfare. We are looking for a highly experienced, motivated, and creative individual to help lead our editorial team and processes in a way that supports and reflects the scale of our institutional development.

This position will report to and support the editor in chief on all editorial duties and will oversee, under the direction of the editor in chief, all Lawfare editorial content and processes. The managing editor will also work with the chief operating officer and other members of the Lawfare team in managing and developing the growing Lawfare enterprise. This is a key role in Lawfare’s strategic and editorial leadership and the right candidate will bring experience, enthusiasm, and vision. The position will be dynamic and challenging, with responsibilities including but not limited to:

Recruiting, hiring, and managing editorial staff and related contractors, currently numbering around 10 individuals—as well as managing a larger network of contributors;

Identifying potential contributors and soliciting submissions from them based on current developments and perceived gaps in Lawfare 's coverage;

Working with the editor in chief to set editorial priorities and to identify gaps in Lawfare ’s coverage;

At the direction of the editor in chief, overseeing the comprehensive editorial process and editing articles: reviewing outside submissions for publication, assigning articles, editing and processing articles for publication and posting, managing the editorial team of a deputy managing editor, associate editors, and contributors, setting deadlines and managing work flow of the editorial team, maintaining the publication schedule, and related tasks;

Working with the editor in chief, chief operating officer, and other Lawfare team members to explore and develop expanded print and multimedia products;

Coordinating with book review editors, contributing editors, senior editors, and others on the Lawfare masthead, including by developing editorial processes that incorporate their expertise;

Recruiting, managing, and editing Lawfare ’s growing network of law student contributors, in coordination with the editor in chief and other Lawfare team members;

Assisting with donor-required documentation and other fundraising-related tasks;

Other duties as determined in coordination with other members of the Lawfare leadership team.

This position is chiefly one of editorial management and organizational leadership. However, all Lawfare staff are encouraged to publish on Lawfare regularly and contribute substantively to Lawfare’s regular written, audio, and video outputs. In addition, Lawfare operates on a horizontal, collaborative model; team members may be asked to contribute to other projects and activities as their primary work responsibilities allow.

Lawfare’s benefits include a 401(k) plan with the percent company contribution, health and dental care with premiums fully paid by Lawfare, 10 paid holidays per year, and unlimited paid sick and pre-approved vacation leave.

Candidates must have a minimum of five years of relevant editorial experience; demonstrated skill in managing others; and experience in editing or writing on topics related to national security, law, and/or foreign policy. The strongest candidates will have ten years or more of relevant work experience, familiarity with the editorial management of a high-impact publishing platform, and a strong network of authors and other contacts in the field. Successful candidates will bring a creative vision, have unquestionable professional integrity, and demonstrate exceptional written and oral communication skills. A familiarity with or interest in legal research is helpful but not required.

The position is based in Washington, DC, with work performed primarily at Lawfare offices near Dupont Circle. For the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, work is being performed remotely.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Lawfare is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status. Applicants with backgrounds or perspectives that are historically underrepresented in the field of national security law and policy are especially encouraged to apply.

HOW TO APPLY:

Submit a note to applications@lawfareblog.com with the subject line <MANAGING EDITOR: your name> containing a single document with (1) a cover letter of no more than two pages; (2) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above; and (3) 3-5 current professional references with, at least, email addresses. Please refrain from including any additional, unrequested materials.