Come Work With Lawfare, As Our Digital Media Specialist!

The Lawfare Institute—publisher of information and insight at the intersection of national security, law, and policy—seeks a highly experienced, energetic, creative, and motivated full-time digital media specialist.

The digital media specialist, who will report to and support the executive editor, will direct Lawfare’s social media strategy and support its multimedia portfolio. Specific responsibilities of the role include:

Leading Lawfare ’s digital strategy, in coordination with the management team

Maintaining and managing Lawfare ’s Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn accounts

Identifying additional opportunities for social media engagement

Regularly tracking analytics, including audience engagement, for social media accounts as well as Lawfare Live! and Lawfare ’s growing family of podcasts

Assisting the editorial team in identifying, acquiring, and customizing images for Lawfare ’s web articles and other digital publications

Assisting Lawfare ’s website team with layout, graphics, and updates

Assisting with additional content like infographics, short videos, and other products

Maintaining and managing Lawfare ’s mailing lists

Advising on merchandise selection, design, and marketing of the Lawfare Store

Contributing to public relations and other institutional communications

Updating Lawfare ’s Patreon page and coordinating its Patrons-only content

Providing social media metrics and other related data for fundraising and donor-required documentation

Contributing to editing of web content as needed

Staying up-to-date with digital media technologies and latest trends

Other related duties as assigned by Lawfare management

Candidates must have two years of relevant digital media experience and demonstrated skill in working with images and graphics, knowledge of media editing software, familiarity with web design principles, a strong sense of ownership and pride in performance, exceptional spelling and grammar, excellence working under tight deadlines within a team environment, and well developed time management skills. The strongest candidates will have an associate or bachelor’s degree (preferably in communications, digital media, or a related field) more than five years of related experience, additional qualification in graphic design or animation, familiarity with legal issues or terminology, and a strong background or interest in national security or rule of law topics.

The position is based in Washington, DC, with work performed primarily at Lawfare offices near Dupont Circle. For the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, work is being performed remotely, and we will consider fully remote work for an ideal candidate outside of the Washington, DC area.

Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience. Benefits include health and dental care with premiums fully paid by Lawfare, flexible hours, 10 paid holidays per year, unlimited paid sick and pre-approved vacation leave, and 401(k) with Lawfare matching contribution. (Any failure to regularly perform job duties due to extended leave will be a factor in determining ongoing employment status.)

Lawfare is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, or veteran status.

HOW TO APPLY:

Submit a note to applications@lawfareblog.com with the subject line <DMS: your name> containing a single document with (1) a cover letter of no more than two pages; (2) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above; and (3) 3-5 current professional references with, at least, email addresses. Please refrain from including any additional, unrequested materials