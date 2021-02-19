Come Work With Lawfare, As Our Bookkeeping Office Manager!

The Lawfare Institute—publisher of information and insight at the intersection of national security, law, and policy—seeks experienced and highly organized candidates for a full-time or near full-time bookkeeping office manager, with work located in Washington, D.C. near Dupont Circle when COVID-19 restrictions end. The position will be performed virtually until then. The bookkeeping office manager will report to the chief operating officer.

This is an ideal opportunity for bookkeepers looking to progress into wider office management, for payroll managers with some bookkeeping exposure seeking to expand their range of work, or for full-scope office managers looking to take their talents to a small, energetic and agile publishing nonprofit.

The bookkeeping office manager will handle the accurate entry and maintenance of Lawfare’s financial data, reconcile any expense discrepancies, manage payroll and benefits, process new employees and contractors, organize and maintain office records, develop and present regular reports to the leadership team and work with our CPA and others on various tax requirements. Additional duties will involve performing or assisting in the performance of contract oversight, funding proposals and reporting, donor engagement, corporate registrations, event planning and budget preparation.

Candidates will have a high school degree and at least two years of previous experience with bookkeeping, accounting and/or payroll. The strongest candidates will have a college degree and at least three years of bookkeeping, accounting, and/or payroll experience in at least one nonprofit enterprise. Familiarity with QuickBooks is required. Experience with ADP Run is preferred. The strongest candidates will combine flexibility, self-motivation, patience, trustworthiness, and unquestionable professional integrity with solid written and oral communication skills. A familiarity with or interest in national security and/or legal topics is helpful.

Salary is highly competitive and commensurate with experience. Benefits include health and dental care (with premiums fully paid by Lawfare), flexible hours and 401(k) with Lawfare matching contribution.

Lawfare is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age or veteran status.

HOW TO APPLY:

Submit a note no later than March 5, 2021, to applications@lawfareblog.com with the subject line [BOOKKEEPING OFFICE MANAGER: your name] that contains these two items (and only these two items) attached as a single document: (1) a resume that shows the experience and education requested above; and (2) a cover letter of no more than two pages that both explains how you plan to apply your skills and experiences to Lawfare and includes two or three references, with current email addresses, of people directly familiar with your directly related work. We anticipate many applications; not following the instructions above will result in your application not being considered.