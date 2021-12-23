The Chatter Podcast: Women’s Health and National Security with Anushay Hossain

On this week’s episode of Chatter, David Priess speaks with author and women's health advocate Anushay Hossain about the intersection of national security and women's health. They discuss her childhood in Bangladesh as part of a prominent political family, her work on Capitol Hill promoting global health, her research into how women—especially women of color—face systemic sexism in American healthcare, and her new book about it all, "The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women." Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo.

This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo. Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

