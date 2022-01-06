The Chatter Podcast: Violence on Capitol Hill with Joanne Freeman

On this special January 6 episode of Chatter, David Priess speaks with historian and author Joanne Freeman about the history of violence on Capitol Hill and its relevance for the political situation today. They discussed the origins of assaults by and between U.S. representatives and senators, the culture and practice of dueling, the infamous caning of Senator Charles Sumner in the Senate chamber in 1856, how increasing violence in Congress reflected the country's movement toward Civil War, and why all of it has echoes today in the violent imagery and increasing threats of assault on Capitol Hill. Joanne is Professor of American History and of American Studies at Yale University, and her book, The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War, provides the backdrop for much of the discussion.

Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo. This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo. Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

