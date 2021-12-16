The Chatter Podcast: From National Security Blogger to Editor of Rolling Stone with Noah Shachtman

This week on Chatter, Shane Harris talks with Noah Shachtman, the editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone. Before he took over the world’s most iconic music publication, Shachtman was a national security journalist, co-founder the highly-regarded blog Danger Room, and writer for Wired magazine. Later, he ran the news division of Foreign Policy and then became the top editor of The Daily Beast, where he oversaw a team of national security reporters--including Shane! On this episode, they discussed Shacthman’s earlier career as a musician, how that prepared him for his new gig, and where journalism is succeeding and failing today.

