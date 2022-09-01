The Chatter Podcast: Leadership, Sports, and Intelligence Innovation with Sue Gordon, from the Chatter Archive

This week, we take our listeners back to November 18, 2021, when we were just starting Chatter, to bring back one of our very special episodes.

David Priess's guest that day was former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI) and longtime intelligence officer Sue Gordon, who shared stories about her experiences in team sports, lessons on leadership, her role in creating the CIA’s non-profit venture capital firm (In-Q-Tel), what it was like interviewing with Donald Trump for the PDDNI job, and more.

Enjoy this archive episode, and we will return next week with an all new conversation.

