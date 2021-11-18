The Chatter Podcast: Leadership, Sports, and Intelligence Innovation, with Sue Gordon

On this week’s episode of Chatter, David Priess has a conversation with former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI) and longtime intelligence officer Sue Gordon. Sue shares stories about her experiences in team sports, her lessons on leadership, her role in creating the CIA’s non-profit venture capital firm (In-Q-Tel), her interview with Donald Trump for the PDDNI job, and more.

Chatter is a production of Lawfare and Goat Rodeo. This episode was produced and edited by Cara Shillenn of Goat Rodeo with engineering assistance from Ian Enright.

Podcast theme by David Priess, featuring music created using Groovepad.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.